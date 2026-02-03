NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 3: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) recently participated as Knowledge Partner at the World Regional Anaesthesia & Pain Medicine (RAPM) Day Workshop. With the objective of reinforcing patient-safety practices in Regional Anaesthesia, BD India/South Asia focused on enabling real-time, hands-on learning for clinicians to advanced spinal anaesthesia solutions and supporting faculty-led live training sessions with clinically relevant tools and resources.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of February 03 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

A joint academic initiative of the Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) and Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University (IMS BHU), the workshop was organized with the aim to strengthen clinical competency in Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anaesthesia (USGRA) through a high-impact blend of scientific lectures, expert-led demonstrations, and immersive hands-on scanning sessions.

Delivered under the academic umbrella of ISA, AORA (Academy of Regional Anaesthesia of India), and ESRA (European Society of Regional Anaesthesia and Pain Therapy), the workshop was attended by over 40 participants. Participants largely comprised of Postgraduate anaesthesia trainees, early-career anaesthesiologists, practicing clinicians seeking skill enhancement in RA, Members of ISA Varanasi and academic institutes. The workshop covered foundational ultrasound principles, postoperative pain management, and comprehensive scanning across upper limb, lower limb, truncal, and abdominal regional blocks

Also Read | CJ Roy Suicide Case: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Says 'Too Early' To Blame Income Tax Pressure for Death of Confident Group Chairman; SIT Probe Underway.

Dr. A.P. Singh, Head of Department for Anaesthesia from BHU Varanasi said, "We are delighted to have partnered with BD India for Scientific Knowledge for World RAPM Day Workshop. BD's support through their advanced spinal needle and strong medication delivery solutions portfolio, significantly enriched the quality of our academic sessions. Their technology, integrated seamlessly into our hands-on training modules, enabled participants to gain practical insights that will directly enhance clinical skills and strengthen patient-safety standards."

Commenting on the RAPM day workshop, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "BD is proud to be a knowledge partner for the academic initiative spearheaded by Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists and IMS, BHU. We are committed to advancing patient safety and elevating anaesthesia practice across the country by strengthening continuous medical education through partnerships with esteemed medical institutions nationwide. In alignment with our purpose of advancing the world of health, this initiative aims to promote medication-safety practices to reduce procedural errors and improve patient outcomes."

About BD-India

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)