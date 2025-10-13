VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: India joins the quest for excellence in global seafood trade and technology by welcoming the World Seafood Congress (WSC) 2026 to Chennai. Since its inception in 1999, the WSC has travelled across Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, Morocco, the USA & UK, Iceland, Malaysia and Portugal. Now, for the very first time, this globally acclaimed biennial event will be hosted in India -- a country that has emerged as one of the most powerful voices in the global seafood trade.

A press conference announcing the World Seafood Congress 2026 was held in New Delhi on September 26, highlighting India's pivotal role in advancing global seafood exports and sustainable aquaculture practices.

Co-organised by the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, with the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI) -- an NGO recognised by the United Nations -- the event is hosted in India by PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. The Congress will bring together global seafood leaders, industry professionals, researchers, policymakers, and innovators to showcase the latest advances in global aquatic trade and address key issues shaping the sector. The National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad, is the joint organiser of the World Seafood Congress.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in Kochi, NITI Aayog, Seafood Exporters Association of India, ICAR-CIBA, ICAR-CMFRI, NCSCM, FAITT, Indian Marine Ingredients Association (IMIA), and several other stakeholders. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, serves as the technical partner, while FAO, UNIDO, and WorldFish have extended their technical cooperation.

These organisations, along with the IAFI, will host a pre-Congress event focusing on the challenges faced by Asian and African nations in integrating with the global trade of aquatic products.

Mr. Pradeep Devaiah, Chairman, PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd., remarked:

"It is a matter of great pride for India to host the World Seafood Congress for the first time. This is a landmark opportunity to showcase India's seafood sector to the world, attract global partnerships, and deliberate on new technologies and sustainable practices."

Global Seafood Trade Outlook

World trade in aquatic animal and plant products has grown significantly, with major impacts on livelihoods and economic development. According to the FAO, the value of world trade in aquatic animal products is forecast to rise by 1.7% to US$183.8 billion in 2025. In the same year, global exports of algae products are expected to reach US$15.0 billion, up from US$14.03 billion in 2024.

India's Position- Sixth-largest supplier of seafood to global markets- Second-largest fish producer through aquaculture- India exported 1.78 million tonnes of marine products (2023-24)- Valued at ₹60,523.89 crore (US$7.38 billion)- Fish production has reached 18.40 million tonnes (2023-24)

The concurrent trade fair at WSC 2026 will spotlight innovations in processing, supply chains, packaging, testing, analytics, and certification--empowering Indian exporters to enhance global competitiveness. The Congress programme will include plenary sessions, technical presentations, workshops, and panel discussions across thematic areas such as:- Role of Seafood Trade in Nutrition and Livelihoods- Challenges in Seafood Regulation, Inspection, and Control- Science, Processing Technology, and Utilisation of Aquatic Products- Circular Economy for Fishery and Aquaculture Products

Abstract submissions are now open, inviting industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to present their work before a global audience.

To encourage wider participation, IAFI is conducting a poster competition, while the Peter Howgate Award will support young fisheries professionals in attending the Congress.

Dr. Ian Goulding, President, IAFI, stated:

"The World Seafood Congress has always been a bridge between science, industry, and policy. Bringing the Congress to India reflects the country's growing leadership in the global seafood trade and offers a platform for developing nations to strengthen their role in ensuring sustainable and equitable seafood trade."

