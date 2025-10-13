New Delhi, October 13: Zoho Mail is increasingly being recognised as an alternative to Google-owned Gmail in India, similar to Zoho’s Arattai app, which competes with Meta-owned WhatsApp for chat and calling. The platform offers a migration process for users who want to shift to Zoho Mail from Gmail.

Following PM Narendra Modi’s call to support "Swadeshi" products, Zoho Mail has gained attention as a privacy-focused option as a Gmail alternative in India. Several leaders in India, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have already transitioned to Zoho Mail, showing a growing preference for locally developed email services in the country. Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Praises Mappls App by MapmyIndia, Says ‘Reflects Decades of R&D, Much Longer Than Google Maps’.

How To Transfer Emails From Gmail to Zoho Mail

Migrating from Gmail to Zoho Mail will allow you to retain all your important emails and contacts. Zoho Mail automatically organises incoming emails into categories like newsletters and notifications for users to keep their inboxes more organised. Here’s how you can make the switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail:

First, create a Zoho Mail account by visiting the Zoho Mail website and choose a preferred plan according to your needs. For using a custom domain, select a Business or Zoho Workplace plan. It lets you verify your domain and set up user accounts for yourself or your team.

The next step is to enable IMAP in your Gmail account. Log in to your Gmail account and go to Settings, then go to All Settings, then click on Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab, then enable IMAP. It will allow Zoho Mail to access your Gmail for data migration. Mappls Can Be Integrated to Zoho’s Arattai Messaging App for Accurate Navigation: MapmyIndia Director Rohan Verma.

To migrate your Gmail data, log in to Zoho Mail and go to Settings, then Import/Export. The migration tool will help to transfer all your Gmail content, including emails, folders, and contacts. Using the Migration tool ensures that your emails and contacts are imported accurately and remain well-organised in your Zoho Mail account. After that to receive new Gmail messages to your Zoho Mail inbox, open your Gmail account settings, navigate to Forwarding and POP/IMAP, and add your Zoho Mail address in the forwarding section.

