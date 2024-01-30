NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 30: Gaudiya Mission, with a steadfast commitment to spreading the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and a dedicated focus on human welfare, is set to mark a historic event - the World Vaishnav Convention 2024. Scheduled to take place from February 6th to 8th at the prestigious Bharat Mandappam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, this grand assembly is a tribute to the 150th Birth Anniversary of the founder acharya and revered spiritual leader, Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad of Gaudiya Mission.

The convention, an annual gathering of Vaishnavism devotees worldwide, promises a vibrant celebration of spiritual legacy and profound teachings. The festivities commence with the Adhivas Mohotsav, followed by a majestic Nagar Sankirtan Procession spreading the message of universal brotherhood through devotional chanting. The main event, the World Vaishnav Convention, features spiritual discourses, launching of coin and postal stamp on Srila Prabhupad, an exhibition showcasing the spiritual heritage, cultural programs including Gaudiya Dance performances, and the soul-stirring Sri Harinam Sankirtan.

Bhakti Sundara Sanyasi Maharaj, President of Gaudiya mission, "At the heart of the World Vaishnav Convention is the profound legacy of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, whose life and teachings continue to inspire millions around the globe. This gathering is a testament to our commitment to spreading his message of universal love, spiritual wisdom, and self-realization. We are delighted to bring together devotees and followers from across the globe to celebrate and promote the timeless teachings of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad. This convention serves as a platform to foster spiritual growth and unite in the spirit of universal brotherhood."

Special Attractions at the convention include spiritual discourses by renowned personalities, an exhibition spotlighting the spiritual heritage, and cultural programs reflecting the rich Vaishnav tradition. Organized by Sri Gaudiya Math, the convention invites individuals from all walks of life to join in this spiritual celebration of universal brotherhood and pay homage to Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad on this momentous occasion.

In addition to the convention, Gaudiya Mission has made significant contributions to education and healthcare. Thakur Bhakti Vinode Institute, a residential public High School (affiliated to Calcutta University), was established in Sree-Mayapur inside the Yogpith center of the Mission on 4th April 1931. On 4th June 1936, "Swasthya Nibash," a hospital for special diseases, was established with the initiative of Srila Prabhupad at Sri Chaitanya Math, Sree Mayapur (Nadia), for the benefit of the local people. In February 1936, the "Thakur Bhakti Vinode Research Institute" was established at Sree-Mayapur (Nadia) to encourage research and advanced studies in the teachings of Srila Thakur Bhaktivinode and Gaudiya Vishnav literature in general.

Srila Prabhupad's literary outputs include over 250 articles in various magazines, 144 published letters, 9 traditional Vaishnav texts in Bengali and Sanskrit, two major biographies of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and books and articles on Indian astronomy, along with lectures and preaching.

Srila Prabhupad, founder acharya of Gaudiya Mission, born in Puri, played a pivotal role in preserving Vaishnav faith. Establishing Gaudiya Mission, he propagated Sanatan Dharma and Mahamantra globally, making it the epicenter of the Hare Krishna Movement. His 150th Birth Anniversary is celebrated internationally, honoring his principles of Shudha Bhakti. Prabhupad's influence extended to luminaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and leaders like Sir Bir Bikram Kishore Deb Barman. His profound philosophies emphasized non-violence, fought against societal issues, and aimed at revolutionizing the nation's freedom through Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu's doctrine.

Established in 1918 by Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, Sri Gaudiya Mission, formerly known as Sri Gaudiya Math, has grown globally with 66 branches. Rooted in Gaudiya Vaishnavism, it promotes love, harmony, and brotherhood. The mission focuses on education, medical relief, and philanthropy, serving humanity with a classless global society vision. Notable activities include seminars, educational centers, and philanthropic initiatives such as leprosy hospitals and free medical camps. The organization's structure includes a governing body, council, and advisory board for the development of a museum highlighting the teachings of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Gaudiya Mission is committed to preserving and promoting the rich spiritual heritage of Vaishnavism. Math serves as a beacon of spiritual wisdom, guiding individuals on the path of devotion and self-realization.

