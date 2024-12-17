Worldline Partners with Forthcode to Offer In-flight Payment Solutions on Android POS in India

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, announced a strategic partnership with Forthcode, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform provider, to provide in-flight payment solutions using its Android POS machines in India.

Ancillary revenue is an integral component of any airlines operations but without digitisation managing it manually becomes time consuming.

The strategic partnership between Worldline and Forthcode addresses this problem and through an integrated platform combines in-flight retail, inventory management and payment solutions with Worldline's Android POS. The integrated platform is a cloud-hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, designed to manage complete operations, catering management, and onboard sales.

This digitalization and automation will create a seamless and scalable solution for any airline. A reliable POS solution helps airline generate additional revenues while the transactions are quick, and reconciliation is automated.

For the traveller, it creates convenience and ease of purchase without depending on cash. They can simply pay via credit card by tapping or dipping to purchase any items onboard while flying.

Sheik Mohideen, Executive Vice President - India, Worldline, said, "Our partnership with Forthcode to enhance the in-flight experience demonstrates our commitment to providing a comprehensive omnichannel payment solution. I am confident that this collaboration will lead to smarter and more inclusive payment options that can accelerate business growth."

Ajith Balakumar, CEO of Forthcode, said, "This partnership with Worldline marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive innovation in the fintech/aviation space. At Forthcode, we believe in the power of technology to transform industries, and by aligning our expertise with Worldline's leadership in secure payments, we are setting new standards for what's possible in digital commerce. Together, we are ready to empower airlines worldwide."

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023.

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'etre") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

In India, Worldline is a leading Omnichannel payments technology player building a robust payment ecosystem for over 26 years. Worldline is the preferred partner for over 30 leading public and private sector banks, leading sectors like NBFCs, insurance companies, e-commerce businesses, startups, retail brands, hotel chains and many more.

For more information, please visit worldline.com/india.

