New Delhi [India], January 19: GoPurple (formerly Purple Farms), an Ahmedabad based Agri-tech startup has secured $180,000 in pre-seed funding. These funds will be critical in launching their flagship indoor Fogponics farm and R&D centre in Ahmedabad to further advance their indoor farming technology along with the development of crops and seeds suitable for growing in soilless environments. The funding round, led by Arathi Ganesh of Sribala Consultation, has been facilitated by RedBricks Partners, a boutique consulting firm providing IB and Venture building services for startups and MSMEs.

Arathi Ganesh will also be joining the board of GoPurple's parent company. Her experience in the field of agriculture, which includes the team she led to launch the Export and Retail Operations of Fresh Agricultural Produce at Namdhari Fresh, will be instrumental in further researching and developing GoPurple's smart indoor farming technology.

A division of GreenGo Agro Technologies, GoPurple was founded with a vision to transform indoor farming by utilising the latest technology in CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) farming. Over the past five years, the company has focused on exploring and creating soilless farming systems. Beginning with Aeroponics in 2018, they progressed through five generations of soilless farming systems to now become the world's first commercial smart indoor farm using their patent-pending Fogponics technology to grow crops without the use of any herbicides or pesticides.

With a market launch scheduled for Q2 2024, GoPurple has now transformed itself into a pioneer in smart indoor vertical farming technology, using Fogponics to cultivate crops that are efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective. The company also plans to provide a wide range of services, including D2C produce sales, farming-as-a-service for large-scale orders, a franchise/subscription option called the Purple Partners Program for people looking to start their own soilless farms, soilless crops and seeds for other hydroponic farms, and technology sales for existing farms seeking to upgrade.

The company's Founder, MD & CEO, B.S.Kalsi, offered insights into their path: "In the never-ending pursuit of innovation that drives GoPurple's mission to reinvent indoor farming, we developed five generations of soilless farming systems, including two iterations of Aeroponic systems and three pioneering Fogponic systems. With every generation, our technology is progressing towards attaining high efficiency harvests sustainably and reliably".

Satya Raju, Co-Founder, COO & Director of Sales and Marketing, continued, "Our goal is to achieve the highest standards in soilless farming through our research. We aim to promote development and environmental conservation by working with farmers across the globe. We are moving closer to our goal of enabling everyone access to fresh, wholesome produce through our sustainable smart indoor farming technology."

With this dedication, GoPurple's creative solution tackles vital problems facing the agriculture industry, such as lack of variety, import dependency, climate instability and food shortages. A long-term solution to these problems is facilitated by the company's dedication to resource-efficient indoor farming technology.

In addition to the new achievement, GoPurple, incubated at i-Hub Gujarat, has also received multiple grants from the government to further their R&D.

As a result of its successful fund raising GoPurple is another step closer to leading the agri-tech industry with innovative approaches. Focusing on Fogponics technology, GoPurple is poised to significantly influence CEA farming by navigating the complexities of indoor farming technology and offering compelling and sustainable solutions for the long term.

