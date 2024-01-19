Bollywood actors R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn on Friday unveiled the poster of their upcoming film titled Shaitaan, which is a black magic horror movie, co-starring Jyotika. Taking to the social media, Madhavan dropped the glimpse of Shaitaan's poster, which features a series of red and black voodoo dolls, giving an eerie feeling. It is dubbed to be the most gripping supernatural film of the year. Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh Joins Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor as Negative Lead in Rajkumar Gupta's Movie!

Voodoo doll is typically used in various forms in the magical traditions. Sharing the poster, Madhavan wrote: “The reign of #Shaitaan is upon us. Taking over cinemas on March 8, 2024.” Ajay captioned the poster as: “#Shaitaan is coming for you.” Directed by Vikas Bahl, the plot line of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Take a Look at The Poster Here:

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It will release on March 8. On the work front apart, Madhavan also has Sashikanth's cricket drama, Test, Adhirshtasaali, and GD Naidu Biopic in the pipeline.

