Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: Woxsen Design Test (WDT), the national-level online entrance test of Woxsen University is set to take place on 16th December, 2023.

Tailored exclusively for aspiring candidates seeking admission to B.Des (Hons.) program at Woxsen University, the Woxsen Design Test (WDT) serves as a comprehensive evaluation of students' creative abilities, general aptitude and drawing/sketching skills. Recognizing the unique skill set required for each design specialization, the intricacy of the questions varies based on the specific design specialization chosen by the candidates, from Fashion, Interior, Industrial & Communication Design. This assessment aims to meticulously gauge aspirant's aptitude in alignment with Woxsen's academic standards.

Benefits of Woxsen Design Test:

1. Composite Score Assessment: Woxsen University adopts a holistic approach, considering the composite scores from the Preliminary test, Psychometric evaluation, and Personal interview round while accepting admissions.

2. Accessibility: The entire admission process is seamlessly conducted online, facilitating applications from students across the country, regardless of geographic location.

3. Domain-Specific Questions: The preliminary test questions are tailored to each design specialization, ensuring relevance and specificity to the chosen field of study.

Commenting on Woxsen Design Test (WDT), Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean- Schoolof Arts & Design, WoxsenUniversity said, " At Woxsen, we make students future-ready by equipping them with skills to collaborate across diverse sectors and make a meaningful impact as designers. For students who aspire to partake in this transformative experience, Woxsen Design Test(WDT) is your gateway. The whole process is online making it easily accessible to students throughout the country."

Visit woxsen.edu.in for more information.

About Woxsen University:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #101+ Masters in Business Analytics Program, #151+ Masters in Finance Program, #151 Masters in Management Program by QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297505/Woxsen_Design_Test.jpg

