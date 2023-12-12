New Delhi, December 12: Apple has released its much-anticipated iOS 17.2 software update for iPhones after months of beta testing. The update brings a host of new features and enhancements for iPhone users. The latest iOS 17.2 update from Apple addresses various bugs and glitches while also introducing new features such as the Journal app. Additionally, the update brings improvements to the iPhone XS and later versions like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

iPhone users have a compelling list of new capabilities to explore with the iOS 17.2 update. The highlights are spatial video support, a new Journal app and enhanced widgets that provide handy at-a-glance information. The update is rolling out and can be downloaded by going into Settings > General > Software Update> Install. Apple to Manufacturer Over 50 Million iPhones in India per Year, Aims To Shift Production out of China: Report.

iOS 17.2 Features and Updates

The introduction of the new Journal app provides a dedicated space for users to jot down their thoughts, memories, and important events. The app allows users to add photos, tags and locations to their journal entries. It also provides intelligent suggestions to help trigger one's memory about past events. The security of your journal entries can be maintained through iCloud sync, ensuring they remain safeguarded and encrypted within iCloud. Journal entries can also be kept private via Touch ID or Face ID.

Along with the Journal app, iOS 17.2 enables Spatial Video capture on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices. This allows users to record spatial videos that can be viewed in an immersive 3D mode using Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset, Vision Pro. The software update also introduces new widgets for weather and clock. The weather widget shows more detailed forecast information like UV index, wind speed, etc. The new digital clock widget displays time in an easier-to-glance format.

The iOS 17.2 update brings several other enhancements like contact key verification for boosted security, live stickers in Messages, changes in Memoji customization, and the ability to disable inline text predictions. For iPhone 15 Pro users, the Action Button on their devices gets updated with a new 'translate' function. It can quickly translate phrases or have conversations with someone speaking another language. Journal: New Apple iPhone App to Help You Reflect on Everyday Moments Through Journaling.

Unveiled during WWDC in June 2023, Apple introduced the Vision Pro headset, which is anticipated to be available in the US by early 2024. iOS 17.2 brings forth a feature, AirPlay Receiver, accessible in the AirPlay & Handoff section of Settings. This feature enables users to utilize their iPhone as an additional screen for the Vision Pro headset, allowing seamless streaming and sharing of content from the headset to the iPhone. Apart from that, you can also click here to get more information from Apple.

