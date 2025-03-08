VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: After three days of insightful debates, strategic policy dialogues, and bold global commitments, the 24th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2025, organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), concluded today, reinforcing the global agenda for sustainability and climate resilience. The valedictory session, "WSDS@25 and Driving Impact through Multistakeholder Dialogues," highlighted the critical role of collaborative partnerships in addressing complex sustainability challenges and environmental concerns.

Also Read | Bhopal: 3 Year-Old Girl Dies After Oxygen Runs Out in Ambulance on Way to Hospital, Driver Allegedly Throws Family’s Bag Out and Takes Medical Documents.

The first session of the final day commenced with the chair's remarks by Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI, who underscored the necessity of sustained dialogue among diverse stakeholders to drive long-term environmental and developmental impact. He said, "Sustainable development serves as a bridge between two epistemic communities--the development community and the environmental community. This, in essence, is the real challenge of sustainability: How can we achieve development while also protecting the environment? It's not an easy task."

In a special 'Global Leadership' (video message), Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations reaffirmed the UN's commitment to global climate action and emphasized the urgency of accelerating progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She spoke about the pertinent climate issues being faced by the world today and explained, "Hunger is increasing, and we have witnessed the warmest years on record, with carbon dioxide levels continuing to rise. But we cannot give up hope or dilute our ambitions. It's time for us to rescue the SDGs as a plan of action for people, planet, and prosperity."

Also Read | Lloyds Layoffs: Lloyds Banking Group To Lay Off IT Jobs in UK, Planning To Expand Tech Workforce in India.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Ms Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, and UN Secretary-General's Advocate for SDGs, who emphasized the power of individual and collective action in addressing climate challenges. She said, "The road ahead is not easy. There will be challenges, and there will be moments of doubt. But, if we work together, if we stay committed to the values that drive us--the pursuit of justice, equity, and sustainability--I believe we can meet this moment with the urgency and determination it requires. When I think of solutions, I think about Act4Earth, a movement that is close to my heart. It is not just about recycling or planting trees, it is a movement that calls us to reconnect with the Earth. It is about choices that protect the planet and the way we interact with the world. Act4Earth encourages each one of us to take responsibility for our impact on the environment and to actively advocate for change."

Martin Raiser, Vice President, World Bank, highlighted the importance of sustainable financing and global cooperation in achieving climate goals. He said, "WSDS is an excellent opportunity and a reflection of ideas and experiences to drive the change we want to see. We see green transition as a driver of investment and growth of jobs. There is no better country in the world than India to drive green transition not only because of its scale and entrepreneurial talent, but also because of the necessity, since India is one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change. We need to think of resilience in terms of reallocation of resources in terms of adaptation of households and businesses."

In recognition of youth-driven climate leadership, the summit featured the felicitation of winners of the Youth Climate Conclave, and the presentation of the 'Youth Pledge' was given by Dr Livleen Kahlon, Senior Fellow and Associate Director, TERI. This segment highlighted the critical role of young leaders in shaping a sustainable future.

The unveiling of the Act4Earth 2025 Manifesto by Dr Shailly Kedia, Curator, WSDS, TERI, outlined a vision for actionable commitments and laid the foundation for ongoing sustainability advocacy beyond WSDS 2025. Thereafter, Dr Kedia informed that next year will mark the silver jubilee of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) as TERI prepares to celebrate a quarter century of commitment, collaboration, and climate action.

The summit officially concluded with the closing address from Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, who extended her gratitude to global leaders, policymakers, researchers, and civil society for their invaluable contributions, reaffirming TERI's commitment to fostering international collaboration for a more sustainable and resilient future. She said, "This year's theme was centered on partnerships and collaborations. As we conclude, we leave with a wealth of ideas and strategies that will guide us tackle future challenges."

As WSDS 2025 drew to a close, it reinforced the urgency of sustained collaboration, innovative policy frameworks, and collective action in advancing a just and sustainable future for all.

About TERI

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professionals, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)