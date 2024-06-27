HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27: Xactly, a global leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced the significant expansion of its India office in Bengaluru. This development marks a major milestone in Xactly's commitment to regional growth and innovation.

The Bengaluru office, located in the heart of the city's tech hub, has been a vital part of Xactly's global operations, contributing to various aspects of product development, project management, customer support, and innovation. The expanded office will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and productivity. This strategic move will enhance Xactly's capabilities in serving its global clientele and support its rapid business growth.

Currently, the India office supports a wide range of functions including:

* Product Development and Engineering: Driving the creation and enhancement of Xactly's suite of Intelligent Revenue Solutions.

* Customer Support and Success: Providing world-class support and ensuring customer satisfaction.

* Sales and Marketing: Enhancing market presence and customer outreach in the region.

* Research and Development: Innovating new features and technologies to maintain Xactly's competitive edge.

With this expansion, Xactly's India office will be almost tripling its employee headcount, reflecting the company's robust growth and the importance of the Indian market. This significant increase in manpower will allow Xactly to scale its operations, accelerate product development, and improve service delivery to its customers worldwide.

Kandarp Desai, Senior Vice President of Engineering and GM for India, shared his enthusiasm for this development: "The expansion of our India office is a testament to Xactly's commitment to innovation and growth. India is a critical market for us, and this expansion will enable us to tap into the incredible talent pool here, drive greater value for our customers, and accelerate our product development efforts. We are excited to continue our journey of growth and contribute to the local tech ecosystem."

Xactly's India office has played a crucial role in driving the company's success, contributing significantly to the volume of business. It has been pivotal in managing a portfolio that includes major enterprises across various industries. The expanded office will enhance operational efficiency and also create numerous job opportunities, fostering local talent and strengthening the company's presence in the rapidly growing Indian market.

The impact of this expansion is far-reaching, as it will:

* Boost local employment and economic growth.

* Enhance Xactly's product innovation and service delivery.

* Strengthen Xactly's competitive position in the global SPM market.

* Foster stronger community engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives in India.

For more information about Xactly, visit https://www.xactlycorp.com/.

About Xactly:

Xactly provides the only AI-powered platform that combines revenue intelligence and sales performance management so organizations can unlock their full revenue potential. Backed by two decades of pay and performance data, Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform is designed for finance, revenue, compensation, and sales leaders who want to drive quality, sustainable revenue. To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in revenue intelligence, visit us at XactlyCorp.com, follow our blog, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

