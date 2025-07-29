Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba and KLE University Launch International Medical Program for Indian Students Aspiring to Practice in the US and Canada

New Delhi [India], July 29: With a growing number of Indian students aspiring to pursue medical education and careers in the United States, Canada, and beyond, Xavier University School of Medicine, Aruba (XUSOM), in collaboration with KLE University, India, has launched a unique international medical pathway to support this ambition.

This innovative program allows students to begin their medical journey in India at KLE University's Belgaum campus, continue with their preclinical sciences education at XUSOM, and then complete clinical rotations at Xavier's affiliated and accredited teaching hospitals across the United States.

Students will spend the first year completing pre-health coursework at KLE's campus in Belgaum, India. They will then advance to Xavier's state-of-the-art campus in Aruba for basic science training before transitioning to hands-on clinical experiences in the United States. By starting their studies at KLE and transitioning smoothly to Xavier University in Aruba, students benefit from a unique and accessible pathway to a global medical career.

Designed specifically for high school graduates and aspiring doctors aiming to practice in North America, this program offers a seamless, structured path to meet the rigorous standards required for medical licensure in the US and Canada. "This association presents a clear and compelling opportunity for students in India who dream of becoming doctors in North America," said Mamta Purbey, Director of Admissions & Marketing at XUSOM. "We take pride in offering Indian students not only a robust academic curriculum but also personalized guidance and support throughout their medical education journey. Our dedicated team ensures students navigate each stage smoothly - from admission through clinical rotations - equipping them to successfully achieve their goal of practicing medicine in the US, and Canada."

"This collaboration brings together a globally aligned medical curriculum taught by experienced and highly qualified faculty, ensuring students gain the knowledge, skills, and international exposure needed to excel in today's competitive medical field," said Dr. Arun Kumar Dubey, Chief Academic Officer of XUSOM. "Our mission is to eliminate uncertainty for aspiring medical professionals by offering a clear, structured, and academically rigorous pathway - from India to Aruba to the United States - ultimately preparing them to succeed in medical practice across North America." "This partnership marks a significant step toward removing barriers and providing clear guidance for Indian students determined to pursue a medical career abroad."

"This partnership with KLE University represents a shared commitment to creating accessible, world-class medical education pathways for talented students in India," said Ravi Bhooplapur, President of XUSOM. "By combining KLE's strong foundation in pre-health sciences with Xavier's globally recognized medical curriculum and clinical training opportunities in the United States, we are empowering the next generation of doctors to achieve their dream of practicing medicine in North America."

For more details on Xavier University School of Medicine visit XUSOM Website.

