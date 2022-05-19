Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI/Mediawire): Xebia, the US-headquartered IT consultancy today announced the winnersof its unique Blog-a-thon contest in association with Microsoft and GitHub.

The blog-a-thon was a platform to spread knowledge and give anopportunity to people to express their ideas and thoughts around technology.

The contest invited professionals across three categories including students, software developers and technology professionals to learn new technologies and write technical blogs with demos and code samples while building on Xebia and the Azure platform.

The blog-a-thon which started in February provided participants an opportunity to share solutions on current and relevant subjects and issues and get involved with actionable change.

11 entries from the various categories emerged as winners of the Blog-a-thon with innovative blogs and participants suggested diverse solutions ranging from BlockChain, Agile to event driven Architecture and the metaverse. The blog-a-thon received a stupendous response and nearly 500 participants shared entries.

The blogs were evaluated by a jury from Xebia and Microsoft. The winners received exciting cash rewards along with a global platform to showcase their perspectives, along with Azure credits and mentoring sessions by Xebia and Microsoft subject matter experts.

Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia said; "At Xebia, we are committed to enabling and empowering techies at all levels and giving them a platform to express their ideas. We are thankful to IT veterans for their thought leadership and hopethat IT aspirants get an opportunity tobuild a fulfilling career for themselves.

Further, Runki Goswami, CMO, Xebia stated;" We are elated at the response that the Blog-a-thon received, and I would like to thank all the participants and congratulate all the winners. We received over 500 registrations from across the globe for the contest and our jury had an interesting time reviewing these innovative solutions.

Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India, said, "AtMicrosoft we have been supporting developers, students, and professionals all over the world through platform to build innovative solutions on the Microsoft technology stack. The blog-a-thon with Xebiawitnessed an overwhelming response from participants who shared a diverse range of perspectives and innovative ideas. We would like to congratulate the winners and participants for their efforts.

All winning blogs available for reading here:

https://pages.xebia.com/blog-a-thon-2022-winners

Xebia is a global Full Stack Software Engineering, IT Strategy and Digital consulting company, enabling digital transformation of enterprises using the latest technology and methodologies. They are a 4500+ group of pioneering go-getters and dreamers, spread across the globe with 500+ customers. Xebia experts specialize in Data & AI, Cloud, DevOps, Business Agility, Security, Training & Learning, Software Development, Product Management and Quality Improvement.

They promote digital transformation and bring IT solutions to the table. Xebia services include working from the start to the finish line--analyzing in-depth customer requirements and providing solutions to drive a business. Additionally, they provide cutting-edge tools and training services to bring out the full potential of a business. Xebia has strong presence in USA, Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Nordics, Poland, UK, Middle-East, South Africa, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, India, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia.

Winning Blog Excerpts:

Tuhina Banerjee

Blockchain Use Case in Education - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced Blockchain technology as this will serve as a single source truthful data for verification for students going for higher education or employment.

Shubham Kumar

How has cloud enabled you to embrace and access new technology in your projects? At the time of pandemic, the physical offices, classes everything has been shifted to the virtual mode.

KashishTilokani | The Internet on steroids: Meta's paradigm shift on our everyday lives

With the emergence of the metaverse, you'll soon be able to teleport as a hologram to work without having to commute to a concert with friends, or to your parents' living room to catch up.

Aniket Jamadar | The best DevOps tools for 2021

Docker has been the number one container platform since its launch in 2013. Docker has made containerization popular in the tech world, mainly because it makes distributed development possible and helps automate the deployment process.

Vijay Sharma | Metaverse: A disruptor across industry

Metaverse is the next big technology platform that will attract online game makers, social networks, and other technology leaders looking to capitalize on a nearly $800 billion market opportunity.

Akash Singh| Agility as a capability

The important element is that effective analysis, timetable management, and resource management should all be handled in project management. Whether we're working on traditional projects or those that use the Agile methodology.

Aneri Roy | Metaverse: A Disruptor of the Industry

Let's go back to the time when social media didn't exist. But when mobile phones and social media applications entered our lives, our social lives became more interesting over the internet. the Metaverse is going to be the same in coming years.

Saket Aggarwal | Apps are Apps - So What is the Future of Chatbots?

Chatbots can be used in most industries for automating various conversations.The evolution of chatbots will bring a massive change in the conventional marketing setup. Future is shining.

Sumith Puri | Event Driven Architectures

Event Driven Architecture (EDA)has been in use since the advent of enterprise software systems. It was the need for loosely coupled systems to communicate via asynchronous mechanisms that led to their wider adoption.

Sakshi Bhatia | A multi model database. Why should you use it?

Multi-model databases provide the modelling edges of polyglot persistence whereas not having to hunt out ways in which to combine utterly completely different models.

Ratnakar Sadasyula | Event driven architectures - How and when should you use it?

We need to understand that events just occur, they do not travel, and the EDA here, involves the design and implementation of applications that transmit events among loosely coupled services and software components.

