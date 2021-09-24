New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yaantra, the leader in smartphone repairs and refurbishment category today announced its pan-India portfolio expansion with 4 new Refurbished categories and Repair services.

Apart from Smartphones, the company has expanded its affordable and on-demand repairs services for all branded Laptop, Tablet, TV, and Smart Wearable.

Yaantra has also added 'as-good-as-new', Refurbished and Pre-owned laptops to its portfolio. The company will offer upto 6 months 'Yaantra Assured' warranty on all Repair services offered on Smartphones, Laptops, TVs and Smart Wearables.

Currently, on-demand repair services for TVs are available in Delhi/NCR and Hyderabad and the services will soon be available in other cities. With the expansion in new categories, Yaantra aims to further bridge the gaps in the after-sales services and become a one-stop shop for consumers.

Commenting on the pan-India portfolio and category expansion, Jayant Jha, Co-founder & CEO, Yaantra said, "The dependency on technology and devices has grown manifolds since last year. At Yaantra, our aim is to offer quick, convenient, trustworthy, and affordable on-demand doorstep repair service and make technology accessible to every stratum of society. With the addition of 4 new categories in services, our primary focus for the next 12-18 months will be to add these categories into our other service offerings such as enabling consumers to sell and upgrade to refurbished products. With the combination of industry-best technicians, state-of-the-art facility, centralized service centers, pan-India retail network, we are building a platform for consumers, enabling them to manage their digital devices through our various service offerings such as getting convenient and affordable repair service, sell used devices and buy refurbished devices."

Yaantra aims to bring digital revolution in India by making technology and branded devices more accessible and affordable for the masses. It offers the reselling, repair, and purchase of quality devices with absolute standardization of doorstep services. Delivering on 'as good as new' operating philosophy, Yaantra gives the power of a trusted choice, complete peace of mind with no compromise on quality for their customers.

The company runs all its devices through rigorous 36-point quality checks to ensure quality standards. Yaantra has also introduced a series of payment options for common man to make buying and selling easier and seamless.

