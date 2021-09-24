Tarn Taran, September 24: A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his younger brother and sister-in-law in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mehal Singh. The incident took place in Bodalkeeri village under the jurisdiction of the Verowal police station. Mehal was hit on the head with a brick by his younger brother Roop Singh. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

Both the brothers were addicts. According to a report published in The Tribune, Roop and his wife Harjit Kaurwent to Mehal’s residence on Tuesday night. An altercation broke out between the two brothers. Harjit caught hold of Mehal and Roop hit his brother with a brick on his head.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was discharged soon after giving first aid. However, his condition deteriorated on Wednesday again. On the way to a hospital, Mehal succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the wife of Mehal Singh, was also admitted to Jandiala Guru Hospital as she was in serious condition. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two accused. Both the accused were arrested and were sent to 14-day judicial custody. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).