VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15: Yashoda Group of Hospitals, a premier multi-speciality and super-speciality hospital with 800+ beds in Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology to expand its capabilities for robotic-assisted surgery. Through this collaboration, the Yashoda Group designates Medtronic as its Preferred Robotics Partner and will integrate Medtronic's advanced robotic systems across its hospitals and also partner for surgical robotics training programs.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2024: An Account of PM Narendra Modi's Close Experiences With Tribal Communities.

The surgical robot Hugo Robotic Assisted Surgery (RAS), already installed in Yashoda Group's Sanjay Nagar unit, is being used to facilitate surgeons in performing complex surgeries with precision and ease. With the expansion of the surgical robotics program, Yashoda Group is poised to achieve a new milestone that will revolutionise the way surgeries are performed.

Robotic surgery, with its advantages over conventional open and laparoscopic surgeries such as faster recovery time, lesser blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospitalisation, and the ability to perform the most complicated surgeries, is fast becoming the need of the hour.

Also Read | India's Insurance Sector Clocks 11% Compound Annual Growth Rate to USD 130 Billion Mark During FY2020-23, Surpasses China and Thailand: McKinsey.

"This is a historic moment for not just Yashoda but also the whole country. With the expansion of our robotics surgery system capability, we are determined to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients and advance surgical robotics in India'' said Dr. Dinesh Arora, Chairman, Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

Medtronic's Hugo RAS is a cutting-edge robotic-assisted surgery solution featuring an open console, modular arms, and a universal system tower. Its best-in-class vision system allows surgeons to view minute anatomical details. The rotation multiplier aids in fast suturing, while the tilt feature and pistol grip controllers enhance motion range and ease of complex procedures, minimising complications. Hugo is integrated with Touch Surgery™[?], which safely records and stores surgical data, accessible from anywhere, anytime.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries and key stakeholders from both the Yashoda Group of Hospitals and Medtronic. The event took place at the Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital & Cancer Institutes in Ghaziabad, underscoring the importance of this strategic partnership.

Rajit Kamal, Global Vice President & General Manager, Surgical Robotics, Medtronic, "With nearly 70% of surgeries in India still performed as open procedures, our partnership with Yashoda Group is crucial for transforming surgical care. By leveraging the RAS system, we aim to revolutionise surgical practices and reduce barriers to minimally invasive surgery. This collaboration underscores our global commitment to advancing healthcare where innovation is needed most."

Mandeep Singh Kumar, Managing Director and Vice President of Medtronic India, stated, "Medtronic is pleased to partner with Yashoda Group to advance robotic-assisted surgery across India. This collaboration combines our surgical expertise with the innovative Robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, leveraging data analytics and AI to redefine Medtech. We are committed to our mission of impacting lives by providing advanced surgical care and improving patient outcomes."

"This partnership will not only benefit our doctors but also those from other healthcare institutions. With this collaboration, the Yashoda Group will be able to train aspiring doctors across the country who are eager to gain proficiency in robotic surgery," stated Dr. Rajat Arora, Group Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals.

About Medtronic:

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission -- to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life -- unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. No statements or comments made in this release may be construed as medical advice and patients need to consult their physicians for the same.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)