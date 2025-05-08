PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8: A teenager in his late teens is cast out of his home after a scandalous act, forced to navigate life's harsh realities alone. Struggling to survive, he grapples with flawed friendships, financial woes, and a tangled romance with a former schoolmate. As challenges mount, life tests his resilience in unpredictable ways. Will he overcome the odds, or will darkness consume him?

This is the essence of That Boy Thatha, my debut novel set in an expanding fictional universe. A raw, emotional young adult coming-of-age survival drama, it's written in first-person POV to feel like pages ripped from a diary. The language is deliberately simple, reflecting the conversational English of many Indian youth, making it accessible to a broad audience.

The novel embraces gritty, raunchy content to mirror the chaotic realities young people often face. It's a story of growth through adversity, highlighting how questionable choices shape the protagonist's path. Readers may reflect on what not to do--or how decisions can lead to unexpected outcomes.

That Boy Thatha is available on Amazon and Flipkart, and I'm working to bring it to traditional bookstores to reach more readers.

I'm deeply grateful to my parents for their unwavering support, both financially and emotionally, which made this dream possible.

A highlight of this journey was meeting Chetan Bhagat at my book launch. The first novel I ever read, Revolution 2020, sparked my love for reading. Bhagat's simple, heartfelt storytelling showed me that stories don't need complexity to resonate. Presenting my book to someone who inspired me was a surreal, humbling moment. https://amzn.in/d/1H5WQk1

