New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): Many of you may have not heard about 'Wushu', but you must have watched it in a movie. Wushu or Kung Fu is a general term for Chinese martial arts. It is a very unique form of sports, practised by very few athletes.

But the spectacular art of Wushu has given birth to one of the most talented athletes in India and he is none other Pawan Gupta. He has won multiple Wushu Championships and has brought laurels to the country. He has so far trained many Olympic women athletes and other sportspeople.

And the good news is that very soon, Pawan is coming up with his own Wushu Academy to train youngsters in India in this special kind of martial arts sport. This will be the first-of-its-kind academy for Wushu training in India. His passion for Wushu is an inspiration worldwide, especially to youngsters out there who need that little push at excelling at their sports careers.

It was certainly not easy for Pawan to generate a thriving Wushu career among the world's best martial artists. Years of hard work and training precede the glory of this young sportsman who became the National Champion several times.

He is a young sportsman from New Delhi and is regarded as a highly-decorated Wushu athlete. Pawan has made India proud by bagging national championships many times and has also won several national Wushu tournaments, including junior and senior national championships.

He won a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Wushu Championships in 2012 and also in the event Sanshou (below 70kg men) National Games in 2014. He came third in the 70kg men's category in Internal Wushu Championships and received an award from the Traditional Wushu Federation of Armenia in 2017. As a budding athlete, he had participated in several Asian Wushu Championships and won most of them. Pawan has also been a 4X Kickboxing national champion.

Pawan's journey with Wushu began in 2009. As a young boy, he was always fascinated by martial arts and dreamt of making it big in the sporting and martial arts world and make India proud. With hard work, determination and a passion for martial arts, he plunged into Wushu sport and has never looked back since then.

"Wushu is such a unique sport and martial art with so many different styles that I got inspired to practice and pursue it. My experiences in Wushu have been very uplifting and transformed my life as a sportsperson. I hope that many more youngsters in India take up Wushu as a sport," said Pawan.

As a sportsperson, he constantly strives to up his game and improve. With a 'Never Say Die Attitude', this ace Wushu athlete is excelling in his field.

To keep getting more inspiration from this highly talented Wushu champion, follow him on Instagram now @pawanwushu.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)