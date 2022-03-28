Atlanta [US], March 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): From March 26, fans in India as well as a significant global population are glued to their TV sets for the much-awaited Tata IPL 2022, whose streaming rights have been bagged by YuppTV for 114 countries.

Airing from March 26 to May 29, 2022, YuppTV customers can enjoy the matches and cheer for their favourite teams and players from the comfort and safety of their homes. This year marks the debut of two new franchises - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - along with the existing franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO - YuppTV, said, "Cricket has always been a massive crowd-puller and IPL has reimagined the format and the excitement associated with it. In alignment with the objective of bringing cricket to the masses, we are delighted to be the streaming platform of choice in expanding the outreach to 114 nations across the globe. We are ensuring that our robust backend technology will support uninterrupted, real-time streaming of the sport that put India on the world map with respect to international leagues."

"We're happy to be continuing our long-standing association with YuppTV who continue to serve the global Indian diaspora with world-class content. The Tata IPL 2022 promises to be the largest and most exciting edition since its inception," said Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisition & Syndication- Sports, Disney Star.

The league matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune. The tournament comprises of 74 matches this season.

The matches would be telecast across the following regions on YuppTV:

* Australia* Continental Europe* South East Asia (Except Singapore)* Malaysia* Central & South America* Central Asia* Pacific Islands* Sri Lanka* Pakistan* Japan* Nepal* Bhutan* Maldives

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774690/TATA_IPL_YuppTV.jpg

