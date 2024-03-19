PRNewswire

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], March 19: YuppTV, a global leader in internet-based TV and on-demand South Asian content, today announced that it has successfully achieved the acquisition of digital streaming rights for the highly anticipated 17th edition of the TATA IPL 2024. The most popular cricketing league in the world is set to commence on 22nd March 2024.

The TATA IPL 2024, an annual extravaganza of cricketing excellence, showcases 10 city-based franchise teams battling it out in 74 thrilling matches to claim the prestigious TATA IPL trophy. Kicking off on 22nd March 2024, the first match of the season will see the current champions, Chennai Super Kings, locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Uday Reddy, CEO at YuppTV, remarked, "Securing the digital telecast rights for the TATA IPL 2024 is a testament to YuppTV's steadfast commitment to delivering premium sports content to our global audience. The TATA IPL has evolved into one of the most prestigious cricketing events worldwide, and we are thrilled to bring this exhilarating tournament to fans across 70+ countries. We are dedicated to providing an unparalleled viewing experience, and we look forward to engaging cricket enthusiasts with the thrilling action of the TATA IPL 2024."

YuppTV's remarkable achievement extends its reach to over 70 countries, encompassing key regions such as Continental Europe, New Zealand, Japan, China and Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong). As a result, cricket enthusiasts across these nations will have access to live coverage from the TATA IPL 2024, bringing the excitement of the tournament right to their screens.

The partnership between YuppTV and the TATA IPL 2024 promises to elevate the cricket-watching experience for fans worldwide.

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and on-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 5000+ movies and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages. With 25,000 hours of entertainment content in its catalogue, it adds 2500 hours of new on-demand content on its platform. YuppTV provides its consumers the convenience of virtual home entertainment anytime, anywhere through connected TVs, internet STBs, smart Blu-ray players, PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365835/YuppTV_TATA_IPL_Logo.jpg

