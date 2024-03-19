Prayagraj, March 19: In a shocking incident, soon after a newly-married woman was found hanging in her in-laws' house in Mutthiganj area of Prayagraj on Monday night, the family of the deceased reached there and allegedly set the house on fire, in which her father-in-law and mother-in-law were burnt alive.

All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem and heavy police deployment has been done in the area to ensure peace. According to reports, the incident took place late on Monday night when the body of Anshika Kesarwani was found hanging in her house. Uttar Pradesh: To Avenge Daughter's Death, Family Sets Her In-Laws' House on Fire in Prayagraj, Two Burnt to Death; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Anshika had recently got married to Anshu, a businessman from Mutthiganj. As soon as Anshika's family got the news of her death, a large number of people reached her in-laws' house and a fierce fight broke out between her in-laws and her maternal family.

The woman's family accused her in-laws of murdering their daughter and alleged dowry harassment. Reports said that Anshika's family members locked her in-laws inside their house and set it on fire. Her father-in-law and mother-in-law died in the blaze.

In-Laws Set House on Fire After Woman's Death:

Tragic incident in Prayagraj as parents of deceased woman, Anshika Kesarwani, set fire to her in-laws' house. Mother-in-law Shobha Devi and father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani perish in the blaze, Police rescue 5. In-laws accused in daughter-in-law's suspicious death.… pic.twitter.com/s4ElcyjQwJ — Mohd Shadab Khan (@Shadab_VAHIndia) March 19, 2024

Prayagraj DCP (City), Deepak Bhukar, said that the police received a call late on Monday night that a woman named Anshika Kesarwani had committed suicide. “Both, parents and in-laws were present there. When the police team reached the spot, the parents of the woman and her in-laws were fighting among themselves. Suddenly the house was set on fire,” he said.

The police took immediate action, informed the fire brigade and rescued five people. After the fire was put out, the dead bodies of Rajendra Kesarwani and Shobha Devi were found in the house.

