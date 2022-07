Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zenlayer, a massively distributed cloud service provider, announced its partnership with Yotta to establish its Point of Presence (PoP) at Yotta NM1 Data Center in Navi Mumbai.

With this, Yotta NM1, India's only Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center, will become Zenlayer's newest PoP in India to deliver Zenlayer's Content Delivery Network (CDN) and Bare Metal Cloud services.

Yotta is a pioneer in delivering hyperscale data center and cloud services, with a comprehensive suite of managed IT, security, and As-a-Service solutions. Through this partnership, enterprises can avail of Zenlayer's services, instantly deploy applications, accelerate digital content worldwide and reach 85 per cent of the world's internet population in under 25 milliseconds.

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said, "As a trusted technology partner, Yotta is committed to fostering greater synergies and facilitating the digital ecosystem to provide high quality, enterprise-grade solutions to customers. We are delighted to extend Yotta NM1 data center to Zenlayer as a point of presence to deliver their CDN and Bare Metal Cloud services to customers."

Zenlayer's CDN offering enables businesses to deliver any type of content, from videos and games to large files, through caching, geolocation, and load optimisation at numerous edge locations across six continents. In addition, Bare Metal Cloud is an on-demand edge compute service that allows organisations to deploy and run applications at locations closest to their end-users, thus significantly reducing latency.

"We are honoured to establish a PoP at India's largest Tier IV data center and reduce latency for enterprise customers seeking additional end users and subscribers. As the second-highest populated country in the world, India holds vast economic opportunity, and we're excited to unlock that potential for our clients through our partnership with Yotta," said Amit Singh, Managing Director, Zenlayer India.

