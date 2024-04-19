VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 19: Zoca, the renowned culinary destination known for its fusion of flavors and vibrant ambiance under the company called "Fraterniti Foods Pvt Ltd., proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in Bhubaneswar. Nestled in the heart of the bustling DLF Cybercity, Zoca promises to elevate the city's dining scene with its unique offerings and unmistakable charm.

Boasting a spacious seating area accommodating up to 120 guests, spanning an impressive 3000 square feet, Zoca sets the stage for unforgettable dining experiences. The piece de resistance? The first live sushi belt in Bhubaneswar, promising an interactive dining experience like no other. As a hotspot for celebrities and discerning food enthusiasts, Zoca in Bhubaneswar invites guests to indulge in a culinary journey that transcends borders.

Diners can expect a tantalizing array of culinary delights, with a menu spanning multi-cuisine offerings including Chinese, Continental, Indian, Mexican, and Thai. Whether craving the bold flavors of Mexican cuisine or the delicate spices of Thai fare, Zoca promises to satisfy every palate with its diverse selection of dishes prepared with the finest ingredients and expert craftsmanship. With a vision for elevating dining experiences, Fraterniti Foods Pvt Ltd continues to redefine the standards of gastronomic delight.

What sets Zoca apart is not just its exceptional cuisine but also its captivating interior design. The Bhubaneswar's Zoca boasts a harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and vibrant energy. From chic furnishings to atmospheric lighting, every detail has been meticulously curated to create an inviting ambiance that beckons guests to linger and savor each moment.

"We are thrilled to introduce Zoca to the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar," said Ronit Mishra, Franchise Owner of Zoca Bhubaneswar. "With our unique blend of culinary innovation and celebrity allure, we aim to become the premier dining destination for locals and visitors alike. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the magic of Zoca firsthand. We are best Restaurant in Bhubaneswar or can say Number 1 Restaurant in Bhubaneswar"

Zoca in Bhubaneswar opens its doors from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, inviting guests to embark on a culinary adventure at their convenience. For reservations or inquiries, please contact +91 94395 54294.

ADDRESS: DLF Cybercity, LG-6,7,8,9, IDCO INFO Park, Chandaka Industrial Estate, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

