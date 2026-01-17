VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Netflix's latest crime thriller Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web has garnered strong acclaim, with actress Zoya Afroz delivering a standout performance as Priya Khubchandani. The series, featuring a high-profile ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar, explores a gripping narrative of smuggling networks, high-stakes intrigue, and moral dilemmas in Mumbai's underbelly.

Afroz's portrayal of Priya--a resilient figure navigating vulnerability amid escalating tensions--has been hailed by critics for anchoring the show's emotional core. One review praised her for blending "vulnerability and resilience," making her a narrative highlight. Others noted her ability to "mask fear with style" and deliver a "stunning, first-rate performance" that elevates the thriller's intensity.

The series' taut storyline traces Priya's arc from everyday constraints to life-threatening conspiracies, adding depth to the ensemble-driven plot. Social media buzz reflects audience enthusiasm, with viewers calling Afroz's acting "splendid" and "genuinely natural," drawing focus amid the fast-paced action.

Industry experts highlight Taskaree: The Smugglers' Web as a strong entry in the OTT crime genre, bolstered by its sharp writing and Afroz's confident screen presence opposite industry veterans.

The series is now streaming on Netflix.

