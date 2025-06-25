PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: As Indian cities battled sweltering heatwaves this summer, Zydus Wellness' Glucon-D, India's most trusted glucose-based energy drink powder, launched 'Energy Ka Gola', a community-focused initiative anchored in the belief that children should not have to give up play or their dreams because of extreme weather.

Also Read | Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2026 - Indian Sartorialism, Positioned Within the Magnified Game Board by Architect Bijoy Jain, Explores Tactile Dandyism.

* Distributed more than 700 kgs of Glucon-D infused Golas at 100+ stadiums and playgrounds, in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai

* Launches film to help combat fatigue, support immunity, and encourage children to play despite rapidly fluctuating weather

Also Read | 'F1' Movie Review: If Speed Thrills, Then Brad Pitt-Joseph Kosinski's Racing Drama Is Quite the Winner! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The initiative reached over 10,000 children across Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, offering them moments of relief and energy through chilled goals, reimagined with purpose. Each ice gola was infused with Glucon-D's glucose and Vitamin C, delivering instant energy and supporting immunity in a form that is both culturally familiar and functionally effective.

Outdoor physical activity in high heat and humidity leads to rapid glucose loss. While water helps address hydration, it may not fully restore energy levels, especially in children engaged in active routines. Packed with Glucose and Vitamin C, Glucon-D, with its quick-absorption formula, helps replenish glucose rapidly supporting immunity, Its role becomes even more important in hot and humid damp conditions, where perspiration and energy loss persist and risk of infections is high among children.

Through the course of the initiative, over 700 kilograms of energy-infused golas were distributed across 100+ playgrounds and sports venues. Available in flavours such as Orange, Mango, and Nimbu Pani, the initiative combined the nostalgia of traditional summer treats with the benefits of science-backed energy support.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, "As summer weather swings between extremes, our approach to children's wellbeing must adapt just as swiftly. Glucon-D, a trusted household name for decades, continues to deliver instant energy and immunity support when it is needed most. With Energy Ka Gola, we are blending nostalgia with science to offer a timely, accessible solution, one that is rooted in legacy but designed for today's summer challenges. It is a reflection of our enduring commitment to fuel the energy and resilience of India's children."

To mark the culmination of the initiative, the brand released a campaign film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlLa-LD8KaE that captures the spirit and impact of the activation. The film presents a compelling visual narrative--moving from empty, overheated playgrounds to vibrant scenes of children returning to play with renewed energy after receiving chilled Glucon-D golas. It reflects the brand's belief that children should not have to give up play and reminds viewers of the joy, resilience, and energy that define childhood.

In addition to the on-ground distribution, the campaign saw active participation from local influencers, coaches, and community leaders, who amplified the message around the importance of summer energy management and immunity in children. Their involvement also helped build awareness about recognising early signs of fatigue and the role of accessible solutions like Glucon-D in maintaining wellbeing.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718585/Energy_Ka_Gola_campaign_Zydus.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)