Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to play the role of Morticia Addams, the matriarch of the Addams Family, in the Netflix series Wednesday. The show marks the small screen directorial debut for Tim Burton, known for "Beetlejuice", "Edward Scissorhands", and "Alice in Wonderland".

Zeta-Jones joins Luis Guzman who will appear as Gomez Addams and Jenna Ortega, who takes on the titular character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Wednesday" is described as a coming-of-age comedy, written by "Smallville" creators Al Gough and Miles Millar.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.

Actors who have previously played Morticia Addams include the likes of Anjelica Huston, Charlize Theron, Daryl Hannah and Carolyn Jones. Besides direction, Burton also executive produces with Gough and Millar, who will serve as showrunners on the series. TV writer-producer Kayla Alpert, former MGM TV President Steve Stark, as well as several producers associated with "The Addams Family" IP: Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. "Wednesday" is produced by MGM Television, which controls the underlying rights to the IP.

