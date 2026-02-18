Kohima, February 18: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will officially release the results of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw of today, February 18, in a short while. Held at 1 PM, the draw remains one of the most anticipated events in the regional lottery calendar, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery continues to be a major highlight for lottery participants who take part in the 1 PM draw. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery of today, February 18

Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the "Dear" series lottery is celebrated for its transparency, with live broadcasts and official PDF results ensuring a fair process for players across India. The Nagaland State Lottery, established in 1972, is one of the few legal state-run lotteries in India. Regulated under the Lotteries Regulation Act, it serves as a significant revenue generator for state welfare and public development programs. The results of the 1 PM Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw will be declared shortly after the live draw is completed in Kohima. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of February 17 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here:

Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of February 18 to check the full winners' list of today's lucky draw. Nagaland lottery participants can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery provided above. The live draw will help lottery players to keep track of the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery.

The "Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw" series specifically belongs to the Wednesday morning schedule. Other daily 1 PM draws include names like Dear Rise (Monday), Dear Shine (Tuesday), and Dear Star (Thursday). Winners of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery are advised to keep their original tickets intact, as damaged or tampered tickets are not accepted. For the INR 1 crore jackpot of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday lottery, winners must submit a claim form to the Director of State Lotteries along with a government-recognised ID and passport-sized photographs. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 18, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players for today's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Spark Wednesday Result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland Lottery Result 18.02.2026", "Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday 1 PM winning numbers", "Dear Lottery Sambad 18 Feb 2026 result PDF download" and "Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery result live".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).