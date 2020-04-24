Cement Shop Owner Booked for Lockdown Violation in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) A cement shop owner was booked on Friday for allegedly flouting lockdown orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A police party of Ghagwal Police Station, while enforcing lockdown in the area, found the owner of a cement shop in Muthi Kalan village defied non-essential business shutdown and opened, the officials said.

The owner, Suresh Kumar of Ghagwal, was booked for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Samba district magistrate, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)