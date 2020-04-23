Centre Approves Extension for Gujarat DGP

Ahmedabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The Union government on Thursday granted three months' extension to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, who was to retire from the service on April 30.

Jha is a 1983-batch Gujarat-cadre IPS officer.

The extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the committee said in a release.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal (of) Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Shivanand Jha, IPS (GJ:1983) for a period of three months beyond his superannuation i.e. April 30, 2020," it said.

The extension has been granted "in public interest", the release added.

