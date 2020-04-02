Centre Asks States, UTs to Create Mechanism for People to Verify Facts About COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has asked Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories to create a mechanism at state-level where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly, similar, to the web portal being created by the government of India."I would like to apprise you that the government of India is creating a web portal where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly. States and UTs are requested to create a similar mechanism at state-level for issues relating to the state," Bhalla wrote.It may be noted that the Supreme Court had sought a status report on the steps taken by the government of India to contain the spread of COVID-19.On March 31, the government of India filed a detailed status report.The Supreme Court, subsequently, gave observations and directions regarding the provision of relief camps/shelters for the migrant labourers and the basic amenities such as food, medicines, etc to be provided in line with MHA directives and other welfare activities to be taken by the state governments.The court has also given directions on taking effective measures to check circulation of the fake news."In view of the directions made by the court, all the state governments and UT administrations are requested to take necessary action and also to comply with the directives, advisories and orders issued by the Central government for containment of spread of COVID-19 in the country." (ANI)

