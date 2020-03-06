Centre Holds Discussions with NE States on Proposed Northeast Water Management Authority

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday held discussions with chief ministers and ministers of water resources of the northeast region on the draft bill in respect of the proposed North East Water Management Authority (NEWMA), a statement said.

Jal Shakti Minister Rattan Lal Kataria, chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura --Pema Khandu, Prem Singh Tamang and Biplab Deb -- and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong were among those who participated in the conference.

U P Singh, the secretary, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, the Government of India and senior officers of central and state governments concerned also attended the deliberations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)