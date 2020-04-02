Centre to Mobilise Services of Ex-servicemen to Assist in Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said that an initiative to mobilise services of ex-servicemen (ESM) has been started to take their help in assist the State and the District Administration to fight the coronavirus."As the nation continues to fight the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), Ministry of Defence, has taken the initiative to mobilise services of ex-servicemen (ESM) community as a part of augmentation of precious human resource to assist the State and District administration, wherever required," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said Rajya Sainik Boards and Zila Sainik Boards are playing a dynamic role in identifying and mobilising maximum ESM volunteers to assist the State and the District Administration in performing public outreach activities."The ESM across the country has risen to the occasion of 'Service before Self' at a time when the nation has made a clarion call and need them to fight this unique challenge," read the statement.In Punjab, an organisation called 'Guardians of Governance' comprising 4,200 ESM is assisting in data collection from all the villages. Chhattisgarh government has also engaged some ESM to assist the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)