Centre Working for Empowerment of People with Disabilities: Union Min

Allahabad, Feb 29 (PTI) Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre has been working for the empowerment of the people with disabilities.

He was speaking during the 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' event held here to distribute aids and assistive devices among people with disabilities and senior citizens.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been working for the upliftment of persons with disabilities and senior citizens, Gehlot said.

The biggest ever Samajik Adhikarita Shivir held here on Saturday for distribution of aids and assistive devices among senior citizens and people with disabilities saw creation of three world records, an official statement said.

"The ministry with the assistance of Prayagraj district administration established three Guinness Book of World Records. One of the records with title Largest Parade of hand-operated tricycles was attempted on 28.02.2020 and two attempts were made on 29.02.2020," the statement said.

