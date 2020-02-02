CG: Two Jawans Injured in Bomb Blasts Triggered by Naxals

Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Two jawans were injured on Sunday in bomb blasts triggered by naxals in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police said.

The incidents occurred in Dantewada and Kanker districts, officials said.

Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said a constable of Chhattisgarh Armed Police was injured in the explosion of a pressure bomb near Potali village.

In the Kanker incident, a BSF jawan sustained injuries in a landmine blast near Badetewda village during patrolling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)