C'garh CM Relief Fund Gets Rs 56.40 Cr for COVID-19 Fight

Raipur, May 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Relief Fund has received donations of Rs 56.40 crore between March 24, a day before lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak began, and May 7.

A state government release said the donations were made by commercial and social organisations, firms, government staff and common citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said all details of the donations would be made public.

"When you are reposing faith in the government at the time crisis, it becomes my responsibility to maintain transparency. I am confident that your support will be continued," he tweeted.

"Between March 24 and May 7, the Chief Minister Relief Fund received Rs 56,04,38,815 as donations. Of which, we have released Rs 10,25,30,000 to districts of the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to provide assistance to the needy people," his tweet added.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Congress, after Baghel's move, demanded that details of donations to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund be made public.

"Chief Minister Baghel has kept details of donations received in the CMRF in the public domain and also where the fund is being spent. In the same way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal the details of the amount deposited in the PM CARES fund and its expenses," said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, head of state Congress communication wing.

