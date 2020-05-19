Chandigarh: 50 Pc Migrant Workers Refuse to Return Home After Work Relaxation Amid Lockdown

Chandigarh [India], May 19 (ANI): Around 50 per cent of the migrants, who registered themselves on the Chandigarh administration's port to go back to their home towns, refused to leave the city after the government issued relaxations and industries and construction work have started.Around 1 lakh registration was received by the Chandigarh administration but several migrants have refused return to their native places."We received around 1 lakh registration of migrants and we even contacted them on phone personally but around 50 percent refused to leave because of the relaxation given by the government," Yashpal Garg, CEO, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) told ANI.The administration earlier this month had said that as directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, all industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas.In urban areas, only in situ construction -- where workers available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside -- and constructions of renewable energy projects are permitted. (ANI)

