Chandigarh Residents Allowed to Avail Services of Plumbers, Electricians

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) The Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday allowed city residents to avail services of plumbers, electricians and air conditioning mechanics in the city, declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

The decision was taken after many people made requests for the same with the city administration.

“For the convenience of residents, a list of plumbers, electricians and AC mechanics has been procured and publicized. People can avail their services on payment,” Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said on Tuesday.

The city has been divided into six zones and for each zone, there would be twelve mechanics or plumbers, he added. They will be given gloves, masks and sanitizers, said Parida, adding the people should avail their services only in emergency.

“The list of plumbers, electricians and AC mechanics has been finalised and uploaded on our website. Please avail their services in emergency,” Parida tweeted.

Chandigarh has been declared a containment zone after the Centre announced it as a coronavirus hotspot.

Chandigarh has reported 27 coronavirus cases and of them, 14 have cured of the infection.

Meanwhile, the city administration on Tuesday blocked 15 entry points to Chandigarh as a measure to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Chandigarh has a total of 38 entry points of which 15 have been blocked, said Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale.

This move will help police to effectively implement the orders pertaining to the containment zone and prevent entry of outsiders except government officials and essential service providers. A large number of people from Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana) come to Chandigarh for job and other purposes.

Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Manoj Parida to involve representatives and volunteers for effectively maintaining sealing of various colonies and areas and for enforcing social distance.

Director General of Police Sanjay Beniwal said 40 volunteers and special police officers have been enlisted to help in strict implementation of the city-wide curfew.

He also said strict regulation on inter-state movement has been started on border points.

As many as 316 vehicles not carrying proper passes were returned from the border areas, said DGP.

