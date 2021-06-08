Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay is gearing up for the release of the third season of his show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, in India. For the unversed, Gordon had filmed the latest season in Texas, Mexico, Portugal, Maine, Croatia and Puerto Rico amid the pandemic with full Covid-19 safety protocols in place. When Gordon Ramsay Was Mistaken for His Son Oscar’s Grandfather.

"During these unprecedented times, 'Uncharted' provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home, and inspiration to try new flavours and cooking techniques from the food experts I meet along my journey. "The world is a massive place, full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer," Gordon shared. MasterChef Junior Star Ben Watkins Dies: Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Shares Condolence.

Speaking more about the season, the cooking expedition series will premiere on June 10 on National Geographic India. It will show the celebrity chef exploring different cuisines under the guidance of local experts and food legends. Apart from talking about food in TV shows, Gordon has also been making best use of his social media platforms to flaunt his love for food there. He keeps sharing recipes of several dishes on his Instagram account. Not only this, Gordon, who is best known for his sarcasm, often shares videos reacting to viral recipes on the internet, roasting them with humour and wit.

