Chhattisgarh Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 115

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Fourteen new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 115.It includes 56 active cases and 59 recovered/discharged, as per the State Health Department.India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303. Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)