Christian Eriksen Joins Inter Milan from Tottenham

Milan [Italy], Jan 28 (ANI): Christian Eriksen on Tuesday made a move to Inter Milan on a permanent deal from Tottenham.Eriksen signed a contract that will last until June 30, 2024. The 27-year-old said that he cannot wait to join Inter Milan."I couldn't wait to join. It's wonderful to be here and I'm happy to be a new Inter player. I'm very excited and can't wait to introduce myself to the fans. I've already experienced their warmth, it's been a fantastic welcome. I feel great," Inter Milan's official website quoted Eriksen as saying. For the Danish National team, he has made 95 appearances and scored 31 goals for them so far. Eriksen, who is arriving at Inter Milan following seven years in England, has some impressive numbers but he insisted that he does not give any importance to statistics."I'm not really someone who places great importance on statistics but I know that there are people who like talking about this. The numbers say that I did really well in England. It's now time to start a new challenge, I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play in Serie A for a big team. Inter is a fantastic Club," he said.Inter Milan currently hold the second spot in Serie A table with 48 points, three points behind the table topper, Juventus. (ANI)

