Churches Live-streaming Masses in Odisha's Koraput to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Koraput (Odisha), Apr 2 (PTI) Amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown, the churches in Odisha's tribal-dominated Koraput district are live-streaming masses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Adhering to the government guidelines on maintaining social distancing, people have been barred from coming to churches," the bishop of Jeypore Evangelical Lutheran Church (JELC), Asish Paul, said.

According to the bishop, the 45-minute prayers on Sundays and Wednesdays are being live-streamed and people are attending the online masses from home.

Churchgoers have expressed their happiness at the arrangements.

Around 500 churches function under the JELC in Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, sources said.

