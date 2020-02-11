Clear Morning in City

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 5.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

"The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 5.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a MeT official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies with moderate fog on Wednesday morning.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius, a senior official said.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 9.34 am was recorded at 303.

The AQI in Faridabad was recorded at 321, Ghaziabad 342, Greater Noida 341, Gurgaon 285 and Noida 340.

An AQI between 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)