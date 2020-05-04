CM Covenes High-level Meeting on May 5 on Bringing Back NRKs

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (PTI): With the Centre deciding to commence from May 7 theprocess of bringing back Indians stranded in various countries, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened a meeting of top officials on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, DGP Loknath Behera and secretaries of various departments will be among the officials attending the meeting at 10 am, sources in the Chief Minister's office said.

The meeting is expected to review the preparedenessof the 14 districts for receiving the NRKs from various countries, whohave registered with NORKA.

So far 4.27 lakh Keralites, including 9,827 pregnant women and 61,009 people who have lost their jobs, are among those who have registered in the NORKA website to return to Kerala.

