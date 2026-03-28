Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): The makers of Akhil Akkineni starrer Lenin have postponed the release date of their movie to avoid the clash with Ram Charan starrer Peddi. The movie was originally scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

Murali Kishor Abburu's directorial Lenin is now slated to hit the big screens on June 26. Apart from Akkineni, the movie also stars Sreeleela in the lead role. According to Annapoorna Studios, the official production studio of the film, calls this decision a mark of respect for the bond between Ram Charan and Akhil.

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Taking to their Instagram, Annapoorna penned a long note titled "Update on Lenin Release Date."

They wrote, "The release of Lenin, which was originally scheduled for May 1 will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well-wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard."

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It continued, "LENIN WILL ARRIVE ON 26 JUNE 2026 WORLDWIDE. We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema, packed with every emotion and presented in the team's finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWbXqqyD4xj/

The music of the film is composed by Thaman S. The film is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Meanwhile, Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sena and stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with the leading production house Mythri Movie Makers. (ANI)

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