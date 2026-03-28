New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel and key bowler Kuldeep Yadav expressed excitement ahead of the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 at Lucknow.

Axar Patel said the team is "very excited" about the new season.

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"It's a new squad. Mostly, the players from last time are the same. So, we are very excited about that journey, and we are looking forward to it," Axar said at the DP World-Delhi Capitals global logistics partnership renewal event on Saturday in New Delhi.

Axar Patel also emphasised that while players on the field get the spotlight, the team's success depends on the collective effort of both players and support staff and everyone involved behind the scenes, and winning a tournament requires full-team collaboration.

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"As a leader, you know that everyone sees the success of 11 people who are on the field doing all the work. But we all know, off the field, our support staff and all. And off the field, these guys are doing all the things and all the hard work. Everyone doesn't know what they are doing. As a team, if you win, you collectively win. As an individual, you can't do better. Individually, in one or two matches, you can do better things. But to win the entire tournament, you need the complete team effort."

Kuldeep Yadav also expressed his excitement about returning to training and said the team is now focused on the IPL.

"The focus now shifts to the IPL, and it is lovely to see the teammates training well. It is good to be back," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2026 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)