Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for around 45 development projects worth Rs 751.20 crore undertaken by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

According to a release fom the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also inaugurated newly constructed EWS-II housing worth Rs 119.05 crore, providing modern homes to 1,010 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

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Additionally, he inaugurated the Regional Transport Office building and a new vehicle test track built at a cost of Rs 9.78 crore.

Addressing the event held at Pramukh Swami Auditorium in Rajkot, CM Patel stated that Rajkot, moving forward with the vision of "Ease of Living" and "Earn Well, Live Well," has received development works worth Rs 751.20 crore today, the release said.

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He added that Gujarat ranks first in the country in development planning and financial management for public works.

Assuring that no essential development work for citizens' welfare will remain pending, CM said that the State Government grants timely approval to planned development projects. He also emphasised the need to maintain high-quality standards for ongoing works.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, CM said that bringing every citizen into the mainstream of development is essential to become "Viksit Bharat." For this purpose, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has been expanded to the regional level.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 8,931 days as head of government, adding that his journey as a public representative began in Rajkot -- a historic association that continues to inspire progress and development.

CM said that under Narendra Modi's public welfare-oriented approach, significant improvements have been brought about in the lives of the poor. Excise duty on petrol has been reduced from Rs 13 to Rs 3, while excise duty on diesel has been reduced to zero. He added that during global crises, decisive and timely measures have been taken under his leadership.He added that the Prime Minister envisions every poor and middle-class family owning a house, for which the Gujarat Government is consistently working towards realising this goal.

"Through today's housing initiative in Rajkot, more than one thousand families have received their dream homes," Patel added.

The release further stated that on the occasion, Rajkot District Minister-in-Charge Jitu Vaghani described the event as a historic milestone for public welfare. He stated that the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has set a record by inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 1,100 crore in the past 15 days.

Referring to the Uniform Civil Code Bill recently presented by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and passed in the Legislative Assembly, Vaghani said the bill reflects the Chief Minister's strong commitment, making Gujarat the second state in the country to introduce it. He further assured that the Government will continue to make decisions in the public interest.

"The momentum of development emerging from Saurashtra is now spreading across Gujarat, with visible transformation taking place under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The consistent efforts of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation have ensured that development reaches every corner of the city," he added.

The release said that Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela also stated that development works worth Rs 543 crore under the Urban Development Department were inaugurated, while foundation stones for projects worth Rs 207 crore were laid in Rajkot today. She congratulated citizens on the occasion.

Vaghela said that vibrant and dynamic Rajkot is emerging as a frontrunner in development.

"Moving beyond drainage, water supply, and road infrastructure, the State Government has prioritised housing by recognising the needs of the poor," Vaghela added.

She expressed confidence that the Government remains continuously committed to public welfare and that Rajkot will emerge as a model city in the coming years.

Member of Parliament Parshottam Rupala further stated that Gujarat has achieved all-around development under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He noted that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, originally launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister, has now expanded to the regional level.

"The successful organisation of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot is a matter of great pride," he said.

Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, in his welcome address, stated that development works worth Rs 1,100 crore have been inaugurated and launched in Rajkot within one month. A strong foundation has been laid across four sectors--water supply, roads, drainage, and housing. Road works worth Rs 161 crore, and the foundation stone for the largest water filter plant in Saurashtra, were also laid, the release stated.

During the conclusion of the event Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Mahesh Jani, delivered the vote of thanks.

The event was attended by Members of Parliament Rambhai Mokariya and Kesridevsinh Zala, MLAs Bhanuben Babariya, Udaybhai Kangad, and Darshitaben Shah, along with leader Madhav Dave, District Collector Dr Om Prakash, and other dignitaries, the release added. (ANI)

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