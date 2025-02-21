New Delhi, February 21: AAP leader Atishi on Friday questioned why the Delhi government did not pass a scheme to provide an honorarium of Rs 2,500 to the city's women at its first cabinet meeting. Atishi, a former Delhi chief minister, accused the newly formed BJP government of "failing to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of providing financial assistance to women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said before the Delhi elections, Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda had assured that in the very first cabinet meeting, the scheme would be approved and every woman in Delhi would receive Rs 2,500 in her bank account by March 8. After the BJP's ministers took their oath and held a cabinet meeting at 7 pm on Thursday, no such scheme was passed. If Modi's guarantee was real, this scheme should have been approved yesterday. But the first decision taken by newly appointed CM Rekha Gupta was to betray that promise,” the Kalkaji MLA alleged. ‘Deposit INR 2500 in Bank Accounts’: AAP Leader Atishi Reminds Rekha Gupta Led-BJP Govt To Honour Promise of Providing Money for All Delhi Women (Watch Video).

Displaying posters featuring Modi and Gupta, she asked, "When will this amount be credited to their accounts? Was this just another election gimmick?" Both the AAP and the BJP promised monthly financial assistance to women ahead of the elections and it has been a much-discussed issue during the campaign. A day after AAP was ousted from power in Delhi on February 8, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal met the party's 22 newly elected MLAs at his residence.

Following the meeting, Atishi said the AAP will ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people. At the press conference on Friday, when asked about the new government's decision to table 14 CAG reports in the next assembly session, Atishi dismissed it as "routine work. "When I was CM, I also sent the CAG report to Ram Niwas. It is part of the process," she said. Atishi Dances, Celebrates Victory From Kalkaji Assembly Seat With Supporters Amid AAP's Debacle in Delhi Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Here’s What Atishi Said at a Press Conference on the First Cabinet Meeting of the Delhi Government

VIDEO | Here’s what AAP leader Atishi (@AtishiAAP) said at a press conference on the first abinet meeting of the BJP-led Delhi government: “Yesterday at 7 PM, the BJP-led Delhi government held its first cabinet meeting. If PM Modi’s guarantee was real, the first decision of the… pic.twitter.com/nCM6gTSc8g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2025

The BJP government said it will table the CAG reports "against the performance of AAP government" in the assembly in the session that will begin on Monday. BJP's Rekha Gupta was sworn-in as Delhi CM and six other MLAs were inducted into her cabinet on Thursday. At its maiden meeting on Thursday, the newly-formed Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital, discussed Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, and also decided to table 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the eighth Assembly.