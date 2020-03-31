Combating COVID-19: Union Home Secretary Warns of Strict Action Against Those Spreading Rumours

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday said that FIR will be registered against those involved in spreading rumours about COVID-19 and strict action will be taken under provisions of the Disaster Management Act."Rumours are being spread about COVID-19 in the country leading to misinformation. FIR will be registered against those involved in spreading of these rumours and strict action will be taken under provisions of the Disaster Management Act," Bhalla said.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the people to understand facts about coronavirus and not believe in rumours."At times, people don't pay attention to things which are important. I request the people to understand facts and not believe in rumours," said Prime Minister Modi during his interaction with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- via video-conferencing.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,251. (ANI)

