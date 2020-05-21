CONCOR Awaiting Official Clearance for Sending Goods Train to Bangladesh

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is awaiting clearances from both the Indian and Bangladesh governments to send its goods train with export items to the neighbouring country, following suspension of trade through the integrated check post at Petrapole owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, a source said.

"We have sought permission from the customs office in Kolkata for sending our goods train directly to Bangladesh via Darshana," he told PTI.

Approval from the Bangladesh Railways will also be required, the source said.

However, not all goods are allowed to be transported by rail to Bangladesh, he said.

Sushil Patwari, Director of Nagreeka Foils, an exporting firm, said, "We want are keen to export our products, but we are suffering for the last two months as nothing is happening through Petrapole."

Following customs clearance at the end of April, exports took place for only two days before trade was suspended again, the source said.

He also said there is a lot of fear over the spread of COVID-19 among locals residing near the border areas.

"There has been a lot of agitation and demonstratios by the locals in the last few weeks," the source added.

