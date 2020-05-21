Conduct Coronavirus Test on Media Persons: BJP Leader to Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Wednesday requested the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to test all media persons, who are frontline warriors, for COVID-19."We are fighting and spreading awareness to save our citizens from coronavirus. In this fight, doctors, police, municipal workers and media persons are fighting on the frontline," read the letter written by MLA to CM. "We all know that many of the media persons have been affected by coronavirus while performing their duties in many states of the country. Many states are testing the media persons as they are roaming in their respective locations to report news-reports to the people of the country. Hence, to protect media persons in Telangana state, I request you to test our frontline warriors," it read.Twenty-seven new COVID-19 positive cases including 12 migrants were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total such cases reported in the state to 1,661 here. (ANI)

